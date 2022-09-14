scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s final trip is most tracked flight in history

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said a total of 4.79 million people watched the flight live online, with a further quarter of million people watching on its YouTube channel.

queen elizabeth, britainThe coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried to the waiting hearse at RAF Northolt, from where it will be taken to Buckingham Palace, London, to lie at rest overnight in the Bow Room. (Reuters)

Just over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth’s final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying the late monarch’s body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history.

The company said an unprecedented 6 million people tried to follow the flight within the first minute of the Boeing C17A Globemaster turning on its transponder at Edinburgh’s airport, affecting the stability of the platform.

“Seventy years after her first flight as Queen aboard the BOAC Argonaut ‘Atalanta,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s final flight is the most tracked flight in Flightradar24 history,” Flightradar24 Director of Communications said in an email.

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died in Balmoral, Scotland on Sept. 8. Her funeral will take place on Sept. 19.

Flightradar24 said the flight was more than twice the previous record of 2.2 million – when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew on a controversial visit to Taiwan in August.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 07:34:13 am
