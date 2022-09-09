How the world media covered Queen Elizabeth’s death

Newspapers, televisions and other media organisations across the world paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, following her demise on September 8.

The Queen passed away at the Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, said Buckingham palace in a statement issued late on Thursday. Despite her illnesses, the 96-year-old Queen had been active till the end of her time, meeting with newly-chosen Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday. She had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

As news broke, here is how various newspapers reacted to her demise.

The Guardian shared its front page, which featured a full-page photo of the Queen at her coronation.

The Times stuck to the old-school style of a regal photograph of the Queen under the headline ‘Death of the Queen’.

The Herald, a Scottish paper, carried a photograph of the Queen, wearing her crown, against a backdrop of the countryside.

German newspaper Der Spiegel‘s front page showed the Queen in all her glory, with the caption ‘Die Letzte Majestat’

French paper Libération carried a black-and-white photo of a young Queen Elizabeth, with the words ‘La peine D’Angleterre’, translating to ‘The Sorrow of England’, a wordplay on ‘La Reine D’Angleterre’, which translates to ‘The Queen of England’.

US-based New York Times carried a split page, with a haunting photograph of the Queen, with the caption ‘The Steady Hand of a Nation’.

Britain’s Royal Family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half-mast, as per a Reuters report.

Though the palace did not say when the funeral would be held, it is likely to take place around 11 days after her death on September 8.