scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Across the pond, Queen is mourned by those who were never her subjects

England’s longest-reigning monarch was mourned across the world Thursday as an unrivaled source of constancy, whose reign helped shape the modern world order and Britain’s colonial legacy.

Queen Elizabeth IIA makeshift memorial to Queen Elizabeth II is displayed inside Ye Olde King's Head, a British restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Alisha Jucevic/The New York Times)

Written by Nicholas Fandos and Liam Stack

The mourners began pouring in to Myers of Keswick, a small British grocery store in the New York borough of Manhattan, on Thursday morning even before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, on the hunt for tea towels, royal memorabilia, Cornish pasties and other small tokens of Britishness to mark a moment in history.

But when the news that she had died finally arrived via telephone, Irene Donnolly, a shopkeeper, knew just what to do: After listening to “God Save the Queen” in the shop’s tiny kitchen, she pulled a framed portrait of the queen off the wall and placed it carefully in the window, nestled in Union Jack bunting.

“It’s the end of an era,” said Donnolly, who has worked at the shop since she moved to New York from Ireland two decades ago. “I can’t even speak.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...

England’s longest-reigning monarch was mourned across the world Thursday as an unrivaled source of constancy, whose reign helped shape the modern world order and Britain’s colonial legacy. But in few places outside the United Kingdom was the outpouring so striking as in the United States, a faraway former British colony she never ruled and only occasionally visited but still managed to transfix, in one way or another, for generations.

From Independence Hall in Philadelphia to the seaside California home of Prince Harry, the queen’s grandson, Americans crowed about the “special relationship” between the two nations (a favorite term of American and British politicians), gawked at the rarefied world of wealth and celebrity that surrounded her (tens of millions of Americans tuned in for Harry’s wedding to American actor Meghan Markle) and marveled at her sheer longevity.

Also Read |Charles ascends to a role he has prepared for all his life

Though the queen was never actually a part of it, few people were firmer fixtures in American life for longer. In 70 years on the job, Elizabeth served alongside 14 American presidents going back to Harry Truman, sitting on the throne across the Atlantic for almost one-third of the history of the United States as an independent nation.

Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth II Elena Saldana fixes the window display at ‘Myers of Keswick’ on the day the Queen of England died, in New York on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Evelyn Freja/The New York Times)

“Americans have a craving for celebrity, an admiration for wealth and an interest, I think, in figures who step out of politics,” said Maya Jasanoff, a Harvard historian who studies the British Empire, noting that the queen largely remained above the passing political fray. “The royal family has managed to fill that yearning for Americans through decades.”

“Let it not be forgotten that early in the history of the American republic, there were some conversations about whether George Washington ought to be a monarch,” she added in an interview.

In modern Washington, where partisan forces are once again testing the foundations of the American republican experiment, Republicans and Democrats briefly set aside white-hot domestic disputes to share their admiration. One of them, President Joe Biden, who first met the queen in 1982, called her “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy.” Another, former President Donald Trump, took a more personal view: “What a grand and beautiful lady she was,” he said.

Advertisement

Both parties promised friendship and support for her son and successor, King Charles III, whose government has been working with the Biden administration to orchestrate an international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the marble Capitol, which still bears scars from British ransacking during the War of 1812, the House of Representatives lowered flags to half-staff and planned to pass a bereavement resolution Tuesday, then adjourn to honor the queen’s memory, as it did after the death of her father, George VI, in 1952. Elizabeth was the first and only British monarch to address a joint meeting of Congress in 1991.

Also Read |Operation London Bridge: the 10-day process that kicked off with Queen Elizabeth’s death

Miles away, outside the British Embassy, tributes were left in words and flowers Thursday afternoon.

Meg Massey, 36, a nonfiction writer who stopped by, said the monarchy’s “colonialist history” was fair game for criticism. But as an American long fascinated by the royal family, she said, “we get to watch the drama without having to pay for it.”

She said that Elizabeth had promised as a young woman to serve her country for the rest of her life, and she did. “You can also honor and celebrate that,” she added.

Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth II People lay flowers outside the British Embassy following death of Queen Elizabeth, in Washington on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Al Drago/The New York Times)

That service did not inspire solely admiration. Though she ruled through the gradual shrinking of the British Empire and the independence of former colonies, for some Americans, Elizabeth remained the symbol of British imperialism. Many other Americans see the monarchy as an anachronistic and costly institution.

“I have no reason to cast aspersions on the queen herself as a person, but the institution was increasingly one that was bound up in the 19th and into the 20th centuries with consolidation of empire,” Jasanoff said.

Advertisement

Tributes poured forth from unexpected corners of the country — some that felt worlds away from the stately confines of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen spent her final days.

Also Read |Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage and onscreen

The University of Maryland Terrapins shared an image of a commemorative program from October 1957, when Elizabeth attended an American football game in College Park on her first state visit to the United States.

Advertisement

At Madame Tussauds, the wax museum in New York’s Times Square modeled after the London original, the ninth-floor display where visitors can usually “sip tea” with the queen was replaced with a wooden table and guest book for condolences.

A British-themed pub in downtown Philadelphia planned to serve the queen’s favorite chocolate dessert. Nearby, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, David Lubin, a guide escorting tourists from Israel, pointed to her endurance and adherence to the rules.

“She was a strong woman,” said Lubin, 64. “She kept the tradition, and she didn’t bend, but she respected the democracy.”

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 09:39:39 am
Next Story

Shares rise as oil prices decline, China tensions ease

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

In first review, Variety says Brahmastra a 'superhero spectacular'

In first review, Variety says Brahmastra a 'superhero spectacular'

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Premium
Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how flags, currency, and its anthem will change
Queen Elizabeth II dies

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how flags, currency, and its anthem will change

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today
Follow Live Updates

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today

Apple iPhone 14 Series: How does the price in India compare to US, UK etc?

Apple iPhone 14 Series: How does the price in India compare to US, UK etc?

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement