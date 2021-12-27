Man held at Windsor Castle wanted to ‘assassinate Queen Elizabeth to avenge Jallianwala Bagh’

British police Monday said they were investigating a video that surfaced on social media showing a masked man, identifying himself as an Indian Sikh, claiming he would “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

According to a report published by The Sun newspaper, the video is linked to an armed intruder, who was arrested at the monarch’s Windsor Castle on December 25. The Sun said the video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested.

“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sikh. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones,” he says.

The massacre took place at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar during the Baisakhi festival in April 1919, when the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer opened fire at a crowd staging a pro-independence demonstration, leaving scores dead.

Earlier, Police had said they had arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place on Christmas morning. Officers found a crossbow after searching the man but did not reveal his identity.

In a statement, The Metropolitan Police had said that the arrested suspect has been sectioned under the UK’s Mental Health Act after a mental health assessment and remains “in the care of medical professionals”.

According to AP, Queen Elizabeth II is spending the Christmas holidays at Windsor, having decided not to stay at Sandringham, the royal estate in eastern England where she traditionally spends the festive season with family.

(Inputs from PTI)