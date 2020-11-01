scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 01, 2020
Bihar polls

Man in medieval clothing stabs two in Canada on Halloween night

Quebec City Police spokesperson Etienne Doyon told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that the suspect is a man in his mid-20s. Doyon confirmed two have died and five others are hurt.

By: AP | Quebec | November 1, 2020 12:05:52 pm

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man who killed two people and injured five others near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Quebec City Police spokesperson Etienne Doyon told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that the suspect is a man in his mid-20s. Doyon confirmed two have died and five others are hurt.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors. There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 01: Latest News

Advertisement