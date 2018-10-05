Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Quake shakes part of northern Japan hit by deadly landslides

Quake shakes part of northern Japan hit by deadly landslides

No injuries or damage has been reported. But it scared many people including residents in Atsuma, where the magnitude 6.7 earthquake a month ago caused landslides and killed more than 40 people.

By: AP | Tokyo | Published: October 5, 2018 8:02:56 am
Quake shakes part of northern Japan hit by deadly landslides Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido
Related News

An earthquake has shaken parts of Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido that were struck by a deadly temblor last month. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the magnitude 5.3 quake Friday morning was centered in southern Hokkaido near Atsuma.

No injuries or damage has been reported. But it scared many people including residents in Atsuma, where the magnitude 6.7 earthquake a month ago caused landslides and killed more than 40 people.

Footage on NHK national television showed employees at the Atsuma town hall all standing up and watching a television monitor, as an emergency earthquake alarm sounded.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How dad Fred Trump's empire made millions for Donald Trump
Watch Now
How dad Fred Trump's empire made millions for Donald Trump
Buzzing Now
Advertisement