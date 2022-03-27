Quake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Ecuador coast, damaging buildings

Updated: March 27, 2022 12:23:09 pm
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the coastal region of Ecuador late on Saturday, damaging buildings and striking down light poles on highways.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), with its epicenter 9 km south-southeast of Esmeraldas, Ecuador, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Videos and images shared on social media showed partially collapsed buildings and some damage inside a hospital after the temblor. Another video showed the earthquake shaking buildings and a car, driving panic-stricken dogs out into the street.
Reuters has not verified the footage. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
