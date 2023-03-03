Tensions in South China Sea, Ukraine, Myanmar finds a mention in Quad statement

Foreign Ministers of Quad countries, meeting in New Delhi Friday, issued a statement reaffirming strong support for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine war and the conflict in Myanmar, commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and condemnation of North Korea’s missile launches.

The meeting was presided over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australia’s Penny Wong, and came amid tensions with China, especially on the South China Sea issue.

In a joint statement issued to the public, the Quad members reiterated the importance of adherence to international law, as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the South and East China seas.

Quad also expressed serious concern at the militarisation of disputed features and dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia, adding that it strongly opposed any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo or increase tensions in the South and East China seas.

“Our meeting today reaffirms the Quad’s steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient,” it said.

Japan’s foreign minister said that as long as China abides by the law and international norms under international institutions, then this is not a conflicting issue between China and Quad.

“We concur that the rules-based international order is anchored in international law, including the UN Charter, and the principles of sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of all states,” it said.

“We are committed to cooperating to address attempts to unilaterally subvert the UN and international system, in consultation with our partners and through multilateral and international platforms,” it added.

Speaking on the situation in Myanmar, the Quad statement said that it strongly emphasises the importance of maintaining peace, stability and prosperity and expressed deep concern at the deteriorating situation in Myanmar. It also condemned North Korea for its “destabilising” ballistic missile launches.

As for the Russia-Ukraine war, the Quad underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter. It concurred that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible regarding Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from Reuters)