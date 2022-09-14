Qatar school shut following death of 4-year-old from Kerala

Following the death of a 4-year-old girl, the kindergarten in Qatar where she studied has been closed by the authorities, reported local media Wednesday.

Minsa Mariyam Jacob, a KG 1 student hailing from Kerala, died on her birthday after she was left locked inside a school bus for hours at Al Wakrah in Qatar. She was left behind in a closed school van on Sunday morning and reportedly suffocated to death.

Following the incident, Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has decided to close the Springfield Kindergarten in Al Wakrah, it said in a statement.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, reported UAE-based Khaleej Times.

“The Ministry of Education and Higher Education decided to close the private kindergarten which witnessed the tragic accident that shook the community with the death of one of the female students, after the investigation proved the negligence of the workers, who were subjected to the most severe penalties. The Ministry renews its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our students in our various educational institutions,” the statement read.

وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم العالي (@Qatar_Edu) September 13, 2022

It added that the death was because the private kindergarten was “short-staffed.”

The child’s family sources said that Minsa had boarded the bus on Sunday morning but dozed off on her way to the kindergarten. The vehicle crew, without realising that the child was inside the bus, locked up the bus, moved it to the parking lot and left. When they returned to the vehicle in the afternoon, the crew saw that the 4-year-old was unconscious and rushed her to the hospital, but was not able to save her life.

Initial reports suggest that the child suffocated to death in the intense heat.

After two days of medical examination, Minsa’s remains will be brought to Kochi via flight, from where she’ll be laid to rest in her native place in Chingavanam in Kerala’s Kottayam district.