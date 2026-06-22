Indians among 13 killed in Qatar after gas terminal blast, dozens still missing

The explosion took place at the Ras Laffan industrial area, and the Sunday incident has the potential to cause further chaos in global energy markets.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 08:07 PM IST
qatar explosionThe blast at the Ras Laffan industrial area could cause further chaos in global energy markets, particularly as Qatar remains one of the world's top natural gas producers. (Source: X/ @RT_com)
Make us preferred source on Google

Qatar has said that at least 13 people have died, including people of Indian and Pakistani origins, after an explosion took place at a key gas terminal on Sunday night as workers tried to resume their operations after Iran attacked the facility during its war with the US and Israel.

The explosion took place at the Ras Laffan industrial area, and the Sunday incident has the potential to cause chaos in global energy markets, since Qatar is one of the top natural gas producers in the world, AP reported.

Qatar’s interior ministry, in an update on Monday, said that at least 18 people were missing and 66 were injured after the blast at the gas terminal.

During a press briefing in Doha, Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said the death toll in the gas terminal blast has reached 13 and described the reason behind the explosion as related to an industrial accident.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments