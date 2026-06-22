Indians among 13 killed in Qatar after gas terminal blast, dozens still missing

Qatar has said that at least 13 people have died, including people of Indian and Pakistani origins, after an explosion took place at a key gas terminal on Sunday night as workers tried to resume their operations after Iran attacked the facility during its war with the US and Israel.

The explosion took place at the Ras Laffan industrial area, and the Sunday incident has the potential to cause chaos in global energy markets, since Qatar is one of the top natural gas producers in the world, AP reported.

#Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of @qatarenergy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi has confirmed that 13 people of #Indian and #Pakistani origins have been killed in a fire caused by an explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility in #RasLaffan Industrial City on… pic.twitter.com/zAFRIC0xOU — Doha News (@dohanews) June 22, 2026

Qatar’s interior ministry, in an update on Monday, said that at least 18 people were missing and 66 were injured after the blast at the gas terminal.

During a press briefing in Doha, Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said the death toll in the gas terminal blast has reached 13 and described the reason behind the explosion as related to an industrial accident.