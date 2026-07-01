Inside the high-stakes Doha meeting: Qatar PM, Jared Kushner, and US envoy push to salvage US-Iran peace deal

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, on Tuesday (Jun 30), met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, to discuss the ongoing US-Iran negotiations under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The meeting focused on advancing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, alongside recent regional developments, said Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US Envoys. The meeting discussed developments in the ongoing talks between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two parties, along with the efforts aimed at promoting security and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy,” the ministry said.