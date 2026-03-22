Seven dead after helicopter crash during training flight: Turkey ministry

The crash took place on Saturday, according to the statement.(Representational/ File Photo)

Five soldiers from Turkey and Qatar died in a helicopter crash in Ankara’s territorial waters during a training flight, the Turkish Defence Ministry said Sunday. The ministry said a technical issue caused the crash and added that Qatari authorities will conduct inspections to establish the cause.

The ministry said one Turkish soldier and two personnel from Turkish defence firm Aselsan were among those killed, along with four Qatari troops. The crash took place on Saturday, according to the statement. The incident comes amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Qatar had earlier released a list of the deceased when one person remained unaccounted for and search operations continued. Authorities have since confirmed the deaths of all those on board.