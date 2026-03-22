Seven dead after helicopter crash during training flight: Turkey ministry

The ministry said five soldiers from Qatar & Turkey, as well as two personnel from Turkish defence firm Aselsan were among those killed.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 22, 2026 05:26 PM IST
The crash took place on Saturday, according to the statement.The crash took place on Saturday, according to the statement.(Representational/ File Photo)
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Five soldiers from Turkey and Qatar died in a helicopter crash in Ankara’s territorial waters during a training flight, the Turkish Defence Ministry said Sunday. The ministry said a technical issue caused the crash and added that Qatari authorities will conduct inspections to establish the cause.

The ministry said one Turkish soldier and two personnel from Turkish defence firm Aselsan were among those killed, along with four Qatari troops. The crash took place on Saturday, according to the statement. The incident comes amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Qatar had earlier released a list of the deceased when one person remained unaccounted for and search operations continued. Authorities have since confirmed the deaths of all those on board.

Who got killed in helicopter crash

The list included Captain (Pilot) Mubarak Salem Daway Al-Marri, Sergeant Fahad Hadi Ghanem Al-Khayarin, and Corporal Mohammed Maher Mohammed from the Qatar Armed Forces. Major (Air Defence) Sinan Taştekin from the Qatar–Turkey Joint Forces is also among the dead, according to Khaleej Times.

Two Turkish civilian collaborators, Suleiman Cemra Kahraman and Ismail Anas Can, also died in the crash. Authorities had earlier searched for Captain (Pilot) Saeed Nasser Samekh of the Qatar Armed Forces, who now figures among the deceased.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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