At least 50 injured in Qatar gas terminal explosion, search on for missing

State-owned QatarEnergy said the explosion happened while work was underway to restart the facility.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 09:11 AM IST
Ras Laffan Industrial City qatar explosionThe blast at the Ras Laffan industrial area could cause further chaos in global energy markets, particularly as Qatar remains one of the world's top natural gas producers. (Source: File/ Representational)
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An explosion ripped through Qatar’s natural gas export hub late Sunday, injuring at least 54 people and leaving 18 others missing, according to officials, in a fresh setback for the country’s energy sector following recent conflict in the Gulf.

According to the Associated Press reports, the blast occurred at the Barzan gas supply facility in the Ras Laffan Industrial City as workers were attempting to restore operations that had been suspended during the Iran-Qatar crisis. Major fire erupted sending thick plumes of smoke into the night sky and causing an emergency response from rescue and firefighting teams.

State-owned QatarEnergy said the explosion happened while work was underway to restart the facility. The company did not immediately disclose the extent of the damage, and initial reports suggested only a small number of injuries. However, Qatar’s Interior Ministry hours later confirmed that at least 54 people were hurt, while 18 remained unaccounted for several hours after the blast.

This is a developing story.

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