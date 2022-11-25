scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Fifa World Cup: Can’t find a place to stay in Qatar? Try these cruise ships

There are less than 100,000 rooms and more than 1.2 million international visitors expected to attend the Fifa World Cup. To bridge the gap, three cruise ships are now available for tourists to stay.

The 22-decks cruise ship MSC World Europa, a floating hotel docked at Doha Port to offer accommodate for around 6,700 World Cup fans, in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Final preparations are being made for the soccer World Cup which starts on Nov. 20 when Qatar face Ecuador. AP/PTI

Three cruise chips — MSC Poesia, MSC World Europa and MSC Opera — have been deployed to bridge the gap between the limited availability of hotel rooms in Qatar and the number of visitors at the Fifa World Cup. These ships have been anchored at Doha’s Grand Cruise Terminal, which is located 10 minutes away from Souq Waqif, the heart of Qatar’s capital city.

There are less than 100,000 rooms and more than 1.2 million international visitors expected to attend the World Cup, according to Khaleej Times. Due to this, the cruise ships have been enlisted to accommodate fans through the event, which started on November 20 and ends on December 18.

The minimum price at MSC Opera is $470 (Dh 1,726) per person per night. This is during the group stage of the tournament, which ends on December 2. Prices on the cruise ships are expected to fall during the tournament, as reported by Khaleej Times, as teams drop out and return home.

For instance, during the round of 16 and quarterfinals, which will be held between December 3 and 10, the cheapest rooms on MSC Opera cost $320 (Dh 1,175). In the final week of the tournament, it falls further to $220 (Dh 808).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

A single-night stay on MSC Europa is pegged at $220, but you need to book for a minimum of three nights. MSC offers numerous facilities, including 33 restaurants, bars and lounges, six specialty restaurants, and seven new bar and café concepts, entertainment options across hi-tech venues, and six swimming pools in different parts of the ship.

“While Qatar Airways is the global aviation gateway to Qatar, the marine industry is very important to tourism and the long term economic and cultural connections it brings. As sustainability is vital to the future growth of aviation, MSC World Europa illustrates how the marine industry is addressing the challenges of efficiency and emissions reductions… it shows the enormous endeavour and collaboration necessary to deliver the best World Cup ever,” says Al Baker, chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways group CEO, while speaking to Khaleej Times.

This is not the first time that cruise ships are being considered as accommodation options for a global event. They were discussed as a possible solution during the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The organisers did not avail the servicess, however, because only seven of the 64 games were held in the city.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 02:28:04 pm
Next Story

Manx language, once almost silenced, is now talk of the town

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close