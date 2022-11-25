Fifa World Cup: Can’t find a place to stay in Qatar? Try these cruise ships

Three cruise chips — MSC Poesia, MSC World Europa and MSC Opera — have been deployed to bridge the gap between the limited availability of hotel rooms in Qatar and the number of visitors at the Fifa World Cup. These ships have been anchored at Doha’s Grand Cruise Terminal, which is located 10 minutes away from Souq Waqif, the heart of Qatar’s capital city.

There are less than 100,000 rooms and more than 1.2 million international visitors expected to attend the World Cup, according to Khaleej Times. Due to this, the cruise ships have been enlisted to accommodate fans through the event, which started on November 20 and ends on December 18.

The minimum price at MSC Opera is $470 (Dh 1,726) per person per night. This is during the group stage of the tournament, which ends on December 2. Prices on the cruise ships are expected to fall during the tournament, as reported by Khaleej Times, as teams drop out and return home.

For instance, during the round of 16 and quarterfinals, which will be held between December 3 and 10, the cheapest rooms on MSC Opera cost $320 (Dh 1,175). In the final week of the tournament, it falls further to $220 (Dh 808).

A single-night stay on MSC Europa is pegged at $220, but you need to book for a minimum of three nights. MSC offers numerous facilities, including 33 restaurants, bars and lounges, six specialty restaurants, and seven new bar and café concepts, entertainment options across hi-tech venues, and six swimming pools in different parts of the ship.

“While Qatar Airways is the global aviation gateway to Qatar, the marine industry is very important to tourism and the long term economic and cultural connections it brings. As sustainability is vital to the future growth of aviation, MSC World Europa illustrates how the marine industry is addressing the challenges of efficiency and emissions reductions… it shows the enormous endeavour and collaboration necessary to deliver the best World Cup ever,” says Al Baker, chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways group CEO, while speaking to Khaleej Times.

This is not the first time that cruise ships are being considered as accommodation options for a global event. They were discussed as a possible solution during the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The organisers did not avail the servicess, however, because only seven of the 64 games were held in the city.