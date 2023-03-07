scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Qatar’s emir names new PM, reappoints energy and finance ministers in cabinet reshuffle

Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari and Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi were reappointed in the cabinet reshuffle.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani speaks during a news conference. (Reuters)

Qatar’s ruling emir on Tuesday swore in a new prime minister, who retained his role as the Gulf Arab state’s foreign minister, in a government reshuffle that reappointed the finance and energy ministers of the wealthy natural gas producing country.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani named Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani as prime minister to replace Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz al-Thani, who had held the post since 2020, the emir’s office said in a statement.

Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari and Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi were reappointed in the cabinet reshuffle, the first since Qatar hosted the 2022 soccer World Cup.

The emir also restructured the board of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, appointing central bank Governor Sheikh Bandar Bin Mohammed Bin Saoud Al-Thani as chairman to replace Sheikh Mohammed, the emir’s office said.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 16:42 IST
