Qatar’s Doha airport closed amid Iran-Israel war – check flight status

Qatar’s Doha airport disruption: Flight operations across the Middle East were severely disrupted on Saturday after missile strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran led to widespread airspace closures and flight cancellations.

Hamad International Airport said in a post on X that, “As flight operations at Hamad International Airport continue to remain suspended, passengers are advised not to proceed to the airport and to check with their airlines for the latest information until further notice.”

Earlier in the day, Hamad International Airport said that it is working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support impacted passengers and will resume operations when the airspace re-opens.

According to the Associated Press reports, authorities in Israel, United Arab Emirates and Qatar temporarily shut their airspace as a precaution, while southern Syria also imposed restrictions. Several international airlines announced cancellations and rerouted flights to avoid the affected zones.

Qatar Airways Group also confirmed it had suspended flights to and from Doha after Qatari airspace was closed. Aircraft headed towards Israel were diverted to alternate destinations as tensions escalated.

Meanwhile, videos circulating online showed scenes of panic in Doha after what appeared to be falling rocket debris struck the outskirts of the city. Footage captured residents running for safety as the object descended from the sky before exploding into flames, sending up thick black smoke.