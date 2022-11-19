Qatar’s beer ban won’t affect fans in pricey private suites

Fans who’ve shelled out thousands of dollars for private hospitality suites will be unaffected by Qatar’s move to ban beer sales within stadium grounds.

The tightening of rules on where ticket-holders can drink beer brings another level of inequality to the games. The decision will likely result in moving concession stands serving alcohol even further away from the stadiums.

But high-end hospitality suites — often purchased by corporations, royals and billionaires — will still be able to serve alcohol to guests during the match. Match Hospitality AG has packages starting at $950, offering wine and beer. At the top-level Pearl Suite, $34,300 gets a fan access for 10 matches — including a semifinal and the final.

The suite features guest appearances from celebrities, a six-course “gastronomic showcase,” Champagne, premium spirits, preferential parking and other services, according to a spokeswoman for Match Hospitality, which organizes the packages.

Fans can enter the lounge up to three hours before the match.