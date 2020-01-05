Soleimani killing: After Trump threat, Iran’s army chief says US ‘lacks courage for military conflict’

Donald Trump has warned Iran of attacking “very hard” if Tehran retaliates. (Photo: AP) Donald Trump has warned Iran of attacking “very hard” if Tehran retaliates. (Photo: AP)

A day after US President Donald Trump threatened to target 52 Iranian sites, Iran’s army chief said Washington “lacked the courage” to carry out such an attack, news agency Reuters reported.

“In a potential conflict in the future, which I don’t think they (Americans) have the courage to carry out, there it will become clear where the numbers five and two will belong,” Iran’s Army chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said Sunday.

Trump had on Saturday warned Iran that the US had identified 52 possible targets in the country and would hit “very hard” if Tehran carried out any attack against America to avenge the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack by the US on Friday.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!” Trump said in a tweet.

Ten hours from this, the US President issued another warning saying the US would hit Iran “harder than ever before” if Tehran retaliates. “They (Iran) attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!” Trump tweeted.

Like ISIS, like Hitler, Like Genghis! They all hate cultures. Trump is a “terrorist in a suit”. He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat “the Great Iranian Nation & Culture”.#HardRevenge#QasemSoleimani https://t.co/N2iQ5AMX7M — MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) January 5, 2020

Iran’s Information and Telecommunications Minister, meanwhile, compared Trump to Hitler and Genghis Khan. “Like ISIS, like Hitler, Like Genghis! They all hate cultures. Trump is a “terrorist in a suit”. He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat “the Great Iranian Nation & Culture,” Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted.

On Friday, General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, while vowing to attack Americans wherever they were within their ambit, had stated that Tel Aviv and 35 US bases were within Tehran’s reach. “The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there. … Vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago. … Some 35 U.S. targets in the region, as well as Tel Aviv, are within our reach,” he was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying.

