QAnon supporter Greene wins Georgia house race; Republicans hold

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican nominee for Georgia's 14th Congressional District, speaks at a campaign event (Photographer: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images)

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, won Georgia’s open 14th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected.

Greene ran unopposed in the reliably Republican district after Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal said in September he was dropping out of the race for family and personal reasons. Greene, who has been criticized for racist comments and violent rhetoric, stunned the GOP establishment with her primary victory in the district. President Donald Trump called her a “future Republican star.”

