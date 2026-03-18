Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Qatar says Iran attack caused extensive damage at Ras Laffan gas facility

Fire and plumes of smoke rises after a drone struck a fuel tank forcing the temporary suspension of flights. near Dubai International Airport, in United Arab Emirates. (AP)

Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi Attack News Today Live Updates: Iran stepped up attacks on the United Arab Emirates following the killing of two of its top officials — security chief Ali Larijani and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani in Israeli strikes. According to Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry, it intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Al-Kharj Governorate, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts US forces. The Ministry also confirmed that 13 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the eastern province in the past few hours.

In the UAE, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said an Iranian projectile struck near Al Minhad Air Base, though all Australian defence personnel stationed there were safe. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said it will host the foreign ministers of several Arab and Islamic countries for a consultative meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday evening. The talks will focus on coordination and consultations on ways to support security and stability in the region.

Story continues below this ad A drone strike early Tuesday triggered a major fire at an oil tank farm in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a critical hub located on the UAE’s east coast. UAE authorities confirmed that while the facility suffered damage, there were no injuries reported. The attack on Fujairah is particularly significant as the port serves as a key bypass to the Strait of Hormuz. Targeting this facility is seen as an attempt to choke off the UAE’s primary alternative export route. Top Developments: Iran intensifies attack: Tehran stepped up attacks on the UAE after Israeli strikes killed two senior Iranian officials — security chief Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. Saudi Arabia intercepts missile and drones: Saudi air defences shot down a ballistic missile targeting Al-Kharj Governorate, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts US forces. The kingdom also intercepted 13 drones over its eastern province. UAE base targeted: An Iranian projectile struck near Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE, but all Australian defence personnel were safe, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Regional diplomacy push: Saudi Arabia will host foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh for consultations on regional security and stability. The UAE Ministry of Defense says the country’s air defences are “currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran”. Flight Disruptions: Mass cancellations: Airlines worldwide have suspended or cancelled flights to key Middle East hubs Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Riyadh. Major carriers affected: Airlines like Air France-KLM, Lufthansa Group, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta, Air Canada have halted services. UAE operations limited: Emirates and Etihad Airways are running reduced flight schedules amid partial airspace reopening. Qatar airspace shut: Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended operations, with only limited flights planned. Indian impact: IndiGo has suspended flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah until March 28. Live Updates Mar 18, 2026 10:16 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Air India flight operation on Thursday Air India and Air India Express will operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights. 16 scheduled and 32 non-scheduled flights are set to be operated alongside Dubai-connected services. Mar 18, 2026 09:26 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Iran's South Pars poses a threat to global energy security UAE said that targeting energy facilities at Iran's South Pars poses a threat to global energy security. The UAE has asked to avoid vital facilities such as South Pars, as it adheres closely to international law. (Reuters) Mar 18, 2026 09:05 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles The Saudi Defence Ministry said that it intercepted two ballistic missiles that were launched towards the Eastern Region. (Khaleej Times) Mar 18, 2026 08:39 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Indigo operations to and from Dubai resumed Indigo flight operations to and from Dubai have resumed on March 18. The operations began at 4 pm UAE time. Mar 18, 2026 08:28 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Qatar blames Israel for oil facility attack near Iran Al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, called the Israeli attack on the natural gas field near Iran "a dangerous & irresponsible step amid the current military escalation in the region.” “Targeting energy infrastructure constitutes a threat to global energy security, as well as to the peoples of the region & its environment,” he added. (AP) Mar 18, 2026 07:42 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Remote learning to continue after Eid al-Fitr in Kuwait Kuwaiti Education Minister Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabai said that if the current conditions persist, remote learning will continue after the Eid al-Fitr. Mar 18, 2026 07:12 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Macquarie withdraws from Kuwait oil pipeline bidding Macquarie has withdrawn from the Kuwait oil pipeline network bidding worth $7 billion. Macquarie is the first known investor to back out due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. (Reuters) Mar 18, 2026 06:36 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Evacuation warnings to oil facilities Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued evacuation warnings to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar oil facilities. (Reuters) Mar 18, 2026 06:22 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | PM Modi condemns attacks on Kuwait sovereignty PM Modi was in a discussion with the Kuwaiti Crown Prince about the ongoing Middle East conflict. Modi condemned attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty. Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid.



We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2026 Mar 18, 2026 06:01 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Iranian projectile hit Australian air base in the UAE The Australian Prime Minister said that an Iranian projectile hit their Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE. No casualties were reported. "There was minor damage to an accommodation block and ⁠a medical ⁠facility due to a ⁠small ‌fire ​that was ‌created as a result of that ‌projectile ​hitting ​n ​a road leading ​up to that base," added Albanese. Mar 18, 2026 05:42 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Bahrain residents alerted of incoming threat Bahrain residents have been alerted of an incoming threat, and all residents have been asked to head to the nearest safe location and remain calm. Mar 18, 2026 05:08 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | South Korea receives crude barrels from UAE South Korea said that they will receive 18 million barrels of crude and naphtha from the UAE. (Reuters) Mar 18, 2026 05:02 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | UAE intercepted 13 ballistic missiles on March 18 UAE air defence intercepted 13 ballistic missiles and 27 Iranian drones on March 18. Since the beginning of the conflict, the UAE has intercepted a total of 327 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1699 drones. Mar 18, 2026 04:53 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | The UAE stands with Saudi Arabia and will provide support to safeguard its territory Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that the UAE stands with Saudi Arabia and will support it with all measures to preserve and safeguard the territory. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, got on a call to discuss the regional development on March 17. (Khaleej Times) Mar 18, 2026 04:45 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Emirates NBD alerts all its customers of scammers impersonating the Ministry of Interior Emirates NBD, a UAE-based government-owned bank, has warned all its customers about scammers impersonating the Ministry of Interior (MOI). The scammers are requesting personal information via emails by offering support, insurance, or compensation. Mar 18, 2026 03:42 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Bahrain Bapco Energies announced force majeure Bapco Energies in Bahrain has announced a force majeure on all its group operations. The announcement came after one of the company's refinery complexes got targeted recently. (Reuters) Mar 18, 2026 03:32 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Since the beginning of the conflict, Bahrain dealt with a total of 130 missiles Since the beginning of the conflict on February 28, Bahrain has dealt with 234 UAV drones and 130 missiles, as per the Bahrain defence forces. Mar 18, 2026 03:16 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | ATM 2026 postponed due to the ongoing Middle East conflict The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 is now postponed to August 17 to 20. The event was supposed to take place from May 4 to 7, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The organisers said the decision was made to prioritise the safety and well-being of the people attending the event. (Khaleej Times) Mar 18, 2026 01:44 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Saudi Arabia destroys drone intercepted in Riyadh Saudi Arabia destroys drone intercepted in Riyadh region, said the Defence Ministry. Mar 18, 2026 12:59 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Saudi Arabia to host Arab, Islamic foreign ministers for discussions on regional security Saudi Arabia to host foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries Wednesday evening to discuss regional security. The “consultative ministerial meeting” in Riyadh is being held with the “aim of further consultation and coordination on ways to support the security and stability of the region,” the ministry said in a post on X. - CNN Mar 18, 2026 12:56 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Second drone shot approaching Riyadh’s embassies district Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said another drone was shot down as it attempted to approach Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter. The ministry added that several drones have been intercepted in recent hours, including one targeting the same area. Saudi forces also downed a ballistic missile, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base without causing any damage. - Al Jazeera Mar 18, 2026 12:03 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Dubai Media office confirms the success of interception operations Authorities in Dubai confirm the success of interception operations, with no injuries reported. The Dubai Media office further urged people to rely on official sources for updates. Authorities in Dubai confirm the success of all air interception operations, with no injuries reported. Please rely on official sources for updates. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 18, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 18, 2026 11:59 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Drone approaching Embassies District shot down in Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said another drone was shot down after it attempted to approach the Embassies District. The ministry added that Saudi forces have intercepted several drones in recent hours, along with a ballistic missile, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base without causing any damage. -Al Jazeera Mar 18, 2026 11:54 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | UAE says its air defences dealing with missile threat The UAE says its air defences are dealing with a missile threat. This comes after Dubai residents reported hearing a loud bang. - Al Jazeera Mar 18, 2026 11:41 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Gulf countries' urban areas targeted due to US forces, said Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi Iranian strikes near Gulf countries' urban areas are due to US forces relocating out of military bases into ⁠hotels ​inside cities, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Al Jazeera. "Wherever there were American forces ‌gathering, wherever there were facilities belonging to them, they were targeted. It is possible some of ⁠these ⁠places were near urban areas," ⁠the top Iranian ‌diplomat ​said. - Reuters Mar 18, 2026 10:38 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Iran continues to strike Middle East Israel has launched another wave of airstrikes targeting Beirut, escalating tensions in the region and raising fears of a broader conflict. Explosions were reported across parts of the city as military operations intensified, with smoke seen rising over key areas. The renewed strikes come amid ongoing hostilities, with both sides signaling no immediate de-escalation. Beirut, already under strain from previous attacks, continues to face the impact of repeated bombardments, triggering concern among civilians and the international community. Mar 18, 2026 09:53 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Flight Disruptions: Everything you need to know Mass cancellations: Airlines worldwide have suspended or cancelled flights to key Middle East hubs Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Riyadh. Major carriers affected: Airlines like Air France-KLM, Lufthansa Group, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta, Air Canada have halted services. UAE operations limited: Emirates and Etihad Airways are running reduced flight schedules amid partial airspace reopening. Qatar airspace shut: Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended operations, with only limited flights planned. Indian impact: IndiGo has suspended flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah until March 28. Mar 18, 2026 09:49 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Global airlines cancel flights as Middle East conflict disrupts travel Global air travel remains severely disrupted as the escalating Iran-linked conflict forces the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded. Major international carriers have either cancelled or suspended flights across the region, with routes to cities such as Tel Aviv, Dubai, Riyadh, Doha and Beirut among the worst affected. Airlines including Air France-KLM, Lufthansa Group, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Air Canada have halted services for days or, in some cases, weeks, citing safety concerns and airspace restrictions. Mar 18, 2026 09:23 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | UAE air defences responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran The UAE’s air defences are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, the Ministry of Defence said, adding that sounds heard across parts of the country are from interceptions by air defence systems and fighter jets targeting drones and loitering munitions. تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة.



UAE air defences are… pic.twitter.com/IvcRV5qPej — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 18, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 18, 2026 09:13 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Kuwait National Guard intercepts seven drones The Kuwait National Guard shot down an unmanned aircraft. The statement came hours after the Kuwaiti army said it was intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks. -Al Jazeera Mar 18, 2026 09:10 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates | Qatar intercepts missile attack Qatar’s Defence Ministry said its armed forces intercepted a missile targeting the country, as multiple Gulf nations reported overnight drone and missile attacks. - Al Jazeera

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