Indian-origin trans candidate without permanent UK visa elected to Scottish Parliament

Manivannan has called themselves a “queer Tamil immigrant” and has spoken about links to social justice movements.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 10, 2026 11:34 AM IST First published on: May 10, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Indian migrant Q MannivannanTrans Indian migrant Q Mannivannan elected to Scottish parliament on Green Party ticket. (Photo: X/@MrAndyNgo)

An Indian-origin transgender candidate has been elected to Scotland’s parliament despite not holding a permanent UK visa, The Telegraph reported.

Q Manivannan, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, won a seat for the Scottish Greens in the Edinburgh and Lothians East region.

Who is Q Manivannan

Originally from Tamil Nadu, Manivannan moved to Scotland in 2021 to study international relations at the University of St Andrews. They are described as an anthropologist and poet.

Manivannan has called themselves a “queer Tamil immigrant” and has spoken about links to social justice movements.

Speaking after the result, Manivannan told supporters: “My name is Dr Q Manivannan, I am a transgender Tamil immigrant… I am to some in this country everything that the hateful despise, and I am standing here as your MSP now with care.”

They added: “A politics of care expands what is possible for everyone left behind, pushed out or never invited in.”

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Rule change allowed candidacy

The report said Manivannan was able to stand after the Scottish National Party government changed the rules last year.

Previously, candidates needed indefinite leave to remain. The new rules allow people with any valid visa to stand for election.

Visa concerns raised

According to the report, Manivannan had sought financial help to apply for a graduate visa, which would allow them to stay and work in the UK for a limited period.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Greens said Manivannan “is on a valid visa with the right to work and live in Scotland” and criticised the UK immigration system as “needlessly expensive and hostile”.

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The Telegraph also reported on past social media posts by Manivannan, including comments related to international issues, which drew criticism.

The party said the remarks had been taken out of context and reiterated its position on condemning violence and supporting peace.

The Scottish Greens secured a record number of seats in the election, including multiple candidates from diverse backgrounds.

Manivannan’s election marks a rare case of a non-permanent resident being elected to public office in the UK.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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