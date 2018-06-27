Putin, Trump to hold summit soon in third country -Kremlin aide

Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump summit on agenda as John Bolton holds Moscow talks Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump summit on agenda as John Bolton holds Moscow talks

Moscow and Washington have agreed that presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet soon, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Ushakov told reporters the summit would take place in a third country and that several weeks were needed for preparations. He said Moscow and Washington would announce the time and location on Thursday.

Ushakov was speaking after Putin held talks with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Kremlin.

