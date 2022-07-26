Putin to meet Turkey’s Erdogan in Sochi on Aug 5 – Ifax

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence, in Sochi, Russia, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Aug. 5, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.