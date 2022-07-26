scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Putin to meet Turkey’s Erdogan in Sochi on Aug 5 – Ifax

The two leaders will discuss regional problems and bilateral relations, the agency said

By: Reuters | Moscow |
July 26, 2022 9:16:27 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence, in Sochi, Russia, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Aug. 5, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The two leaders will discuss regional problems and bilateral relations, the agency said. Erdogan was instrumental in helping to secure agreements signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul last week to allow a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

 

