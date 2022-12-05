scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Putin signs law expanding LGBT ‘propaganda’ restrictions

A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new law expands that ban to spreading such information to people aged 18 and older.

The law does not make violations a criminal offense — Russian law stipulates that the criminal code can be amended only through an independent bill. Some lawmakers have suggested they favor such a measure. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country.

The new law outlaws advertising, media and online resources, books, films and theater productions deemed to contain such “propaganda.” It also broadens the existing restrictions by banning information about gender transitions to be spread to minors and bans information deemed to be propaganda promoting pedophilia.

Violations are punishable by fines and, if committed by non-residents, could lead to their expulsion from Russia.

The fines range from 100,000 to 4 million rubles ($1,660-$66,000). For some violations, foreigners could face 15 days’ detention prior to expulsion.

The law does not make violations a criminal offense — Russian law stipulates that the criminal code can be amended only through an independent bill. Some lawmakers have suggested they favor such a measure.

The Kremlin did not immediately announce Putin’s signature, but it was shown on a copy of the measure published on the website of the Duma, the lower house of parliament.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 08:43:09 pm
