Vladimir Putin suggests Russia’s war on Ukraine ‘coming to an end’

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at Republica Srpska, Serb-controlled entity in Bosnia, President Sinisa Karan, during their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow. (Photo: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he believes the war in Ukraine is “coming to an end”, even as he reiterated that Moscow would pursue its objectives in the conflict.

“I think that the matter is coming to an end,” Putin told reporters, according to Reuters. He added that he was open to discussing new security arrangements in Europe.

War and diplomacy

The remarks came as the Kremlin said that peace talks backed by US President Donald Trump’s administration were currently paused. Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine triggered the biggest crisis in ties between Moscow and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin has repeatedly said Russia will continue fighting until its goals are met in what it calls a “special military operation”.

Speaking about possible negotiations, Putin said his preferred interlocutor would be Gerhard Schroeder. “For me personally… Mr Schroeder is preferable,” he said.

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Fighting continues

Russian forces control just under one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, though advances have slowed. The war has killed large numbers of people and damaged Ukraine’s infrastructure, while straining Russia’s economy and ties with Europe.

Putin was speaking after a scaled-down Victory Day parade in Moscow marking the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany.

People stand outside a Baptist church damaged by a Russian guided aerial bomb, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

Both Russia and Ukraine recently accused each other of breaching unilateral ceasefires. However, a three-day truce announced by Donald Trump from Saturday to Monday was backed by both sides, Reuters reported.

“I’d like to see it stop… It’s the worst thing since World War Two,” Trump said. He added that he hoped for an extension of the ceasefire. No violations were immediately reported.

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Putin said a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would only be possible once a broader peace agreement is reached.