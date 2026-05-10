Vladimir Putin suggests Russia’s war on Ukraine ‘coming to an end’

Russian president also says he is willing to meet Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in a third country if a long-term peace deal is reached.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 10, 2026 01:15 PM IST First published on: May 10, 2026 at 01:15 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir PutinRussian President Vladimir Putin looks at Republica Srpska, Serb-controlled entity in Bosnia, President Sinisa Karan, during their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow. (Photo: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he believes the war in Ukraine is “coming to an end”, even as he reiterated that Moscow would pursue its objectives in the conflict.

“I think that the matter is coming to an end,” Putin told reporters, according to Reuters. He added that he was open to discussing new security arrangements in Europe.

War and diplomacy

The remarks came as the Kremlin said that peace talks backed by US President Donald Trump’s administration were currently paused. Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine triggered the biggest crisis in ties between Moscow and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin has repeatedly said Russia will continue fighting until its goals are met in what it calls a “special military operation”.

Speaking about possible negotiations, Putin said his preferred interlocutor would be Gerhard Schroeder. “For me personally… Mr Schroeder is preferable,” he said.

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Fighting continues

Russian forces control just under one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, though advances have slowed. The war has killed large numbers of people and damaged Ukraine’s infrastructure, while straining Russia’s economy and ties with Europe.

Putin was speaking after a scaled-down Victory Day parade in Moscow marking the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany.

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Russia Ukraine War
People stand outside a Baptist church damaged by a Russian guided aerial bomb, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

Both Russia and Ukraine recently accused each other of breaching unilateral ceasefires. However, a three-day truce announced by Donald Trump from Saturday to Monday was backed by both sides, Reuters reported.

“I’d like to see it stop… It’s the worst thing since World War Two,” Trump said. He added that he hoped for an extension of the ceasefire. No violations were immediately reported.

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Putin said a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would only be possible once a broader peace agreement is reached.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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