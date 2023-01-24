scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Putin says Russian pharmacies are short on some medicines

While prescription drugs are exempt from Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, their delivery to Russia has been hit by transport, insurance and customs hurdles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with government members via a video link from a residence outside Moscow. (Reuters)
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that there were shortages of some medicines in Russia and that prices had gone up, despite the country producing more of its own drugs.

While prescription drugs are exempt from Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, their delivery to Russia has been hit by transport, insurance and customs hurdles caused by the war and other restrictive measures, industry figures say.

“There has been a shortage of some drugs, despite the fact that we saw production of pharmaceutical products in the (first) three quarters of last year grow by about 22%,” Putin said during a televised meeting with officials.

“Sixty percent of medicines on the market are domestic drugs. Nevertheless, a deficit has formed in some drugs, and prices have risen,” he added.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Russians rushed to stock up on drugs, with people buying a month’s worth of medicine in just two weeks.

Russia also imports a large share of its medical equipment, such as pacemakers and radiotherapy devices, from the European Union and the United States, and its reliance is particularly acute for the most complex and critical machines.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 19:10 IST
Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha Walkar after she met an old friend, say police, file 6,629-page chargesheet

