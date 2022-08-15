Putin says Russia and North Korea will expand bilateral relations: KCNA

August 15, 2022 12:40:49 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will “expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts,” Pyongyang’s state media reported on Monday.
In a letter to Kim for Korea’s liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be in both countries’ interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea’s KCNA news agency said.
Kim also sent a letter to Putin saying Russian-North Korean friendship had been forged in World War II with victory over Japan, which had occupied the Korean peninsula.
The “strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity” between the two countries has since reached a new level is their common efforts to frustrate threats and provocations from hostile military forces, Kim said in the letter. KCNA did not identify the hostile forces, but it has typically used that term to refer to the United States and its allies.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kim predicted cooperation between Russia and North Korea would grow based on an agreement signed in 2019 when he met with Putin.
North Korea in July recognised two Russian-backed breakaway “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine as independent states, and officials raised the prospect of North Korean workers being sent to the areas to help in construction and other labour.
Ukraine, which is resisting a Russian invasion described by Moscow as a “special military operation”, immediately severed relations with Pyongyang over the move.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Putin says Russia and North Korea will expand bilateral relations: KCNA
Scotland to be first country to provide free period products
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women, pride in Indian roots
Independence Day 2022: Hansal Mehta, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on what it means to show patriotism on screen in India today
Independence Day: Trials for drone-based healthcare network launched in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district
Understanding ‘Karkidaka Chikitsa’, the rejuvenating and detoxifying Ayurvedic treatment for monsoon
Speeding truck kills 5 ‘padayatris’, injures 4 in Rajasthan
Former BJP MLA threatened at gunpoint in Rajasthan
Independence Day 2022: Stalin invokes Gandhi’s ideals, says Dravidian model takes forward Mahatma’s vision
Watch: This clip of race cars zooming past has netizens in awe
Is Aubameyang headed to Chelsea and will PSG keep their hands off Rashford?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stresses on federal principles, local self governments in his Independence Day speech