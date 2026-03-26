Amid US-Israel-Iran war, Putin makes Rs 71,625 million a day from oil: Report

Putin said Russian companies and the government should take a cautious approach when deciding how to spend windfall gains from higher oil ⁠prices ​resulting from the war in the Middle East.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 10:51 PM IST
putin"Now ‌that the prices of our traditional exports are rising, but the markets are in turmoil, there may be a temptation to take advantage of the situation," ⁠Putin said. (File image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid US-Israel Iran war, Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly generating at least $760 million (Rs 71,625) as demand for Kremlin’s oil has soared.

Citing Kyiv School of Economics Institute, The Telegraph said Putin would profit from an immense price hike and US President Donald Trump’s sanctions waivers and subsequently, the nation’s sales from oil and gas will double from about $12bn to nearly $24bn this month.

In a meeting held on economic issues two days ago, Putin was quoted as saying in the British newspaper that oil and gas companies should use their windfalls from the war in Iran to pay off their loans at home.

“Russian oil and gas companies should consider using additional revenue from rising global hydrocarbon prices to reduce their debt burden and pay off their debt to domestic banks. This would be a mature decision,” he said.

It should be noted that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing war has become more lucrative for Russia as Trump decided to temporarily waive sanctions on Kremlin oil. The price of Brent crude has spiked by 38 per cent since the war in Iran began to around $100 per barrel, as Tehran halted oil flowing out of the Gulf.

Simon Johnson, the Nobel prize-winner and former IMF chief economist, told The Telegraph, “This is a disaster. It won’t affect world prices because Russian oil was reaching the market anyway.”

Johnson added: “It just increases what Russia can receive per barrel, by a lot, putting cash in the pocket of our enemies.”

Putin cautions against squandering its higher oil revenues

Story continues below this ad

However, on Thursday, Putin said Russian companies and the government should take a cautious approach when deciding how to spend windfall gains from higher oil ⁠prices ​resulting from the war in the Middle East.

“Now ‌that the prices of our traditional exports are rising, but the markets are in turmoil, there may be a temptation to take advantage of the situation,” ⁠Putin was quoted as saying by Reuters. Putin said this temptation could involve ⁠squandering ‌the extra revenue, paying it ​out in company dividends ‌or, in the state’s case, expanding budget spending.

“We must remain ‌prudent. If ​the markets ​swing ​one way today, they could swing the other tomorrow,” ​he added.

“A moderate degree ⁠of conservatism and a moderately conservative approach are needed, both in the ‌corporate ⁠sector and in public finances,” he said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 26: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments