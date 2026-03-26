Amid US-Israel-Iran war, Putin makes Rs 71,625 million a day from oil: Report

"Now ‌that the prices of our traditional exports are rising, but the markets are in turmoil, there may be a temptation to take advantage of the situation," ⁠Putin said. (File image)

Amid US-Israel Iran war, Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly generating at least $760 million (Rs 71,625) as demand for Kremlin’s oil has soared.

Citing Kyiv School of Economics Institute, The Telegraph said Putin would profit from an immense price hike and US President Donald Trump’s sanctions waivers and subsequently, the nation’s sales from oil and gas will double from about $12bn to nearly $24bn this month.

In a meeting held on economic issues two days ago, Putin was quoted as saying in the British newspaper that oil and gas companies should use their windfalls from the war in Iran to pay off their loans at home.