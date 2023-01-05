scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Putin orders cease fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas: Kremlin

Russian troops must hold fire for 36 hours from 1200 on Jan. 6, the Kremlin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone with David Shmelev from Stavropol Region, a 7-year-old participant of a New Year's and Christmas charity event, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 5, 2023. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a cease fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6-7.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, called on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce, a step dismissed by Kyiv as a cynical trap.

“Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine from 12.00 on January 6, 2023 to 24.00 on January 7, 2023,” Putin said in the order.

“Proceeding from the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day,” Putin said.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 21:17 IST
