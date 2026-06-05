Putin says Russia ready to jointly build Su-57 stealth fighter with India

Putin said Moscow remains keen to involve New Delhi in the Su-57 programme. (File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered India joint production of the Su-57 — Russia’s most advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter jet — and said Moscow was willing to cooperate with “no restrictions whatsoever”.

The proposal comes as India weighs options to bridge a growing fighter aircraft gap before its indigenous Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) enters service, likely after 2035.

“As for the Su-57, we offered our friends from India to jointly develop this machine, a fifth-generation aircraft. I think it’s the best to date. But our Indian friends said, ‘Well, let’s see,” Putin quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He added, “In principle, this could have been our (Russia-India) product. We made it independently. And we are ready to work with India. To work and develop. There will be no restrictions whatsoever.”