Watch: Blasts rock many cities in Ukraine after Putin orders ‘military operation’

Thursday, February 24, 2022
In a televised address, Putin announced military action in Donbad and urged Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms and return home. Soon after, explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2022 10:00:11 am
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces train, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (AP/file)

Moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine, big explosions were heard in the capital city of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other cities across Ukraine.

In a televised address early Thursday, Putin announced military action in Donbad and urged Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms and return home. He said that the military action was being launched in response to threats coming from Ukraine, AP reported. He said Russia doesn’t intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to demilitarize it and bring those who committed crimes to justice. Putin also accused the US and NATO of ignoring Russia’s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

Just minutes later, CNN reported hearing gunfire and several explosions in Kyiv, in the direction of the international airport. Some explosions were also heard in Mariupol, located in eastern Ukraine, AFP reported.

Early Thursday airspace over all of Ukraine was shut down to civilian air traffic according to a notice to airmen, AP reported. Air India’s second special flight AI- 1947 left for Ukraine’s Boryspil airport today in the morning.

Responding to Putin’s address, US President Joe Biden said that the “world will hold Russia accountable” for the attack on Ukraine, which he warned would result in a “catastrophic loss of life”.

Live Blog

