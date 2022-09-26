scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Edward Snowden

U.S. authorities have for years wanted Snowden returned to the United States to face a criminal trial on espionage charges.

File photo of Edward Snowden. (Reuters)

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday granting Russian citizenship to former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.

Snowden, 39, fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in 2013 that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the U.S. National Security Agency where he was a contractor.

US authorities have for years wanted Snowden returned to the United States to face a criminal trial on espionage charges.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 10:39:02 pm
Next Story

Wet waste row: Bigger housing societies sitting on tonnes of compost and struggling to find buyers, claim societies

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement