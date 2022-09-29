scorecardresearch
Putin calls ‘sabotage’ against Nord Stream an ‘act of international terrorism’: Kremlin

Putin made the remarks in phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the “unprecedented sabotage” against the Nord Stream gas pipelines was “an act of international terrorism,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

He also said it was necessary to fulfil an internationally-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports, including the removal of barriers for Russian food and fertilizer supplies to the global markets, the Kremlin said.

