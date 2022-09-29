Putin calls ‘sabotage’ against Nord Stream an ‘act of international terrorism’: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the “unprecedented sabotage” against the Nord Stream gas pipelines was “an act of international terrorism,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin made the remarks in phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

He also said it was necessary to fulfil an internationally-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports, including the removal of barriers for Russian food and fertilizer supplies to the global markets, the Kremlin said.