Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price cap -decree

The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The Kremlin's decree stated: "This...comes into force on Feb. 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023."
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of oil and oil products to nations participating in the cap from Feb. 1 for five months.

The Kremlin’s decree stated: “This…comes into force on Feb. 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023.”

Crude oil exports will be banned from Feb 1, but the date for the oil products ban will be determined by the Russian government and could be after Feb. 1.

The decree includes a clause that allows for Putin to overrule the ban in special cases.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 22:29 IST
