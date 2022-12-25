scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Maoist chief Prachanda set to become new Nepal PM

The parties supporting Prachanda include pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party, newly born Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party, regional outfits like Jamat Party and Nagarik besides the UML and the CPN-Maoist Centre.

Nepal's newly appointed PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In a swift move, CPN-Maoist Centre chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, Sunday mustered the support of 168 parliamentarians, way above the magic mark of 138 in the House of Representatives, clearing the way for his third stint in the Nepal Prime Minister’s Office in the last 14 years.

Hardly an hour after he snapped ties with the ruling coalition led by Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prachanda went to the President’s office in the company of KP Sharma Oli, chief of the Communist Party of Nepal – Unified Marxist Leninist (UML), with a list of supporters from seven political parties.

Notably, the parties supporting Prachanda include pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party, newly born Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party, regional outfits like Jamat Party and Nagarik besides the UML and the CPN-Maoist Centre.

The list was submitted well within the deadline President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had set for claimants to form the government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

The major allies – CPN-Maoist Centre and the UML – have asked the President to administer the oath at the earliest.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 06:47:54 pm
Next Story

Watch: Canada’s special holiday train brings cheer across icy landscape

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close