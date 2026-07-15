Punjab woman stabbed to death in London, family seek government help to bring back body

A 24-year-old Sikh woman from Punjab was killed and a man in his 20s is admitted to hospital following a stabbing attack at a property in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Kirandeep Kaur, from Piddi village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was found with stab injuries when officers attended the property on Uxbridge Road in Hayes with the London Ambulance Service on Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene “despite the efforts of emergency services”.

The Met Police arrested 44-year-old Daniel Sean James, who appeared before Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

“This is a shocking incident which has tragically resulted in one woman losing her life and another man in hospital with injuries,” said Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo.

“Our thoughts at this time are with both victims and their loved ones, who are being supported by specialist officers. Our enquiries are in the early stages but we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public,” he said.

Bhangoo appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything or has information that could assist the murder investigation to contact the Met Police.

“We know this incident will have caused significant concern in the community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The police said Kirandeep’s next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Back home in Tarn Taran, Kirandeep’s parents, Sukhdev Singh and Baljit Kaur, said she had moved to to UK two years ago on a student visa. She had been living and working there after being granted a work permit. Sukhdev said they had sold their farm land to send her abroad hoping to secure a better future for Kirandeep.

The victim’s brother Lovepreet Singh said the family received a phone call earlier in the day informing that Kirandeep has been killed.

Baljeet Kaur said they still don’t know what exactly happened in Hayes. “She had gone there for studies. We have no one there. We want justice,” she said, and appealed the Punjab and central governments to help bring her body back to Tarn Taran for the last rites.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the injured man, in his 20s, found outside the property in Hayes with stab injuries remains in hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Met Police said officers had quickly located Daniel Sean James, who matched the suspect’s description, nearby. He was arrested and taken to the hospital with injuries believed to have been caused after jumping from a window.

Some groups have expressed concerns that the attack may have been an anti-Sikh hate crime, coming weeks after the conviction of a British Sikh man found guilty of the murder of a teenager in south-east England in May.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was sentenced to life imprisonment over the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak following a highly charged trial where Digwa attempted a religious defence for his murder weapon.

Story continues below this ad

The Sikh Network is presenting findings of a “spot survey” in Parliament on Wednesday that claims 40 per cent of respondents have experienced or witnessed anti-Sikh hate crimes since the trial.