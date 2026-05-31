780 arrests, 1 killed: Why deadly violence broke out in France after PSG’s Champions League win

PSG Champions League violence erupted after the Arsenal final, with 780 arrests, 219 injuries and heightened police deployment across France.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 31, 2026 10:22 PM IST
Hungary Champions League Final SoccerA car burns and fireworks explode as police watch PSG supporters celebrate in Paris after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that's being played in Budapest., PSG won the game. (AP Photo)
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After Paris Saint Germain (PSG) defeated Arsenal to win the Champions League title, violence erupted in Paris and other French cities as clashes were reported between football fans and French police on Saturday night which led to the arrests of 780 people and over 200 people were injured. A 24-year-old man was killed near Porte Maillot in Paris.

Heavy casualties and widespread arrests

At a press briefing on Sunday, France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that a total of 219 people have been injured in the violent clashes that erupted in several French cities, out of which eight were in a serious condition.

Hungary Champions League Final Soccer A car burns as PSG supporters celebrate in Paris after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that’s being played in Budapest., PSG won the game. (AP Photo)

The minister added that thousands of officers were deployed to curb the violence and 57 officers have been injured.

Minister Nunez said 780 people have been arrested over the violence while more than 480 people in the Paris area alone. The violent clashes between football fans and French police took place in 15 cities of France and “one to two shops” were vandalised in each other than Paris.

Heightened security for victory celebrations

For the victory parade on Sunday, about 7,000 police officers have been mobilised at the site of Eiffel Tower to prevent any mishap, BBC reported.

The celebrations are scheduled on Sunday afternoon at the Champ de Mars which will go ahead as planned. Nunez said police would respond with “firmness and determination” to any threat of violence.

After the celebrations, the PSG team will be hosted at the Elysee presidential palace by French President Emmanuel Macron.

A dramatic final and initial fan jubilation

After the final between PSG and Arsenal that went into a penalty shootout, fans began celebrating in Paris with the referee’s final whistle in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday with PSG winning the title in a dramatic final.

After the victory, PSG fans marched along the venue near Paris’ Arc de Triomphe monument with some blaring car horns and setting off flares. Police worked to contain the crowd as around 20,000 people had gathered on Champs-Elysees.

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Vandalism and civil disturbance in Paris

According to the Paris police prefecture, small groups caused disturbances in various locations with some people vandalising shops and setting fire to garbage and self-service bicycles.

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