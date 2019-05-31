Toggle Menu
Protests in Iran on Jerusalem Day

Iran under Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini began the demonstrations to offer support to Palestinians.

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. (Reuters File Photo)

Iranians have begun rallies across the country to mark Quds, or Jerusalem Day, which will see demonstrations across the Mideast as the Trump administration tries to offer an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

The annual protests — also being held in Iraq, Lebanon and elsewhere — are held on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Israel views Iran as its archenemy in the Middle East. Iran does not recognize Israel and supports the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

This year’s protests come as the Trump administration is pushing a peace plan whose details remain unknown. It plans an economic summit in June in Bahrain about the deal, but Palestinian leaders say that they won’t attend.

