White House shooter posed in selfies at hotel ahead of attack on Trump, pics released

Fresh photographs of the accused — Cole Tomas Allen — who shot at a US Secret Service agent, during the White House Correspondents’ ​Association ⁠dinner last weekend, show him inside his hotel room posing in front of a mirror with multiple weapons strapped to his body, BBC News reported.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has charged Allen with three federal charges, including attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump, interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a report in The Indian Express.

While the first charge would lead him to face life in prison, the other two charges bear maximum sentences of ten years.

While the 31-year-old accused has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all the charges, prosecutors submitted the photos with new details of his activities.

In the two selfies, the alleged shooter could be seen wearing a black suit, holding a sheathed knife, and a bag with ammunition, BBC report stated.

What are the prosecutors’ claims and demands?

In their submission on Wednesday, the prosecutors requested the court to detain Allen ahead of his trial, citing the “overwhelming” evidence of his guilt, The Guardian noted. They called his alleged actions “premeditated, violent, and calculated to cause death,” BBC added.

Allen took pictures of himself in his hotel room using his mobile phone at around 20:03 EST, bearing a shoulder holster, pliers and wire cutters that prosecutors alleged were later recovered from him, BBC reported.

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Over the next 30 minutes, Allen checked across websites for live coverage of the dinner, especially Trump’s attendance, following which he made his way towards the ballroom.

Allen took pictures of himself in his hotel room using his mobile phone at around 20:03 EST, bearing a shoulder holster, pliers and wire cutters that prosecutors alleged were later recovered from him. (Department of Justice via AP) Allen took pictures of himself in his hotel room using his mobile phone at around 20:03 EST, bearing a shoulder holster, pliers and wire cutters that prosecutors alleged were later recovered from him. (Department of Justice via AP)

Prosecutors also alleged Allen discarded a long black-coloured coat that concealed a pump-action shotgun. He also kept with him a note on his cellphone of observations of his neighbourhood, according to the report.

“Shortly thereafter, the defendant rushed the screening checkpoint on the Terrace Level of the Washington Hilton with a raised shotgun,” the memorandum filed by the prosecutors stated.

Express View | White House Correspondents Dinner shooting is a warning and a symptom of a deeper malaise threatening US democracy

The accused, who is a tutor from Torrance, California, was initially detained and arrested after being charged with carrying a semi-automatic handgun, a pump-action shotgun and three knives as he charged past a security checkpoint at the dinner on Saturday.

Motive behind the attack

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Moreover, an affidavit quoted by the BBC revealed the motive behind the attack.

It stated that the accused sent an email to his family just minutes the attack that read, “Administration officials… are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest”.

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” he wrote, The Guardian quoted, before proceeding to outline a set of rules to follow during the attack.

The filing also included a description of a “postscript” letter, which the report suggests, was written from Allen’s hotel room in Washington. Here, the author pointed out the hotel’s weak security protocols, and the reflection that he wasn’t perceived as a threat to anyone at the hotel.

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He signed his final letter “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen.”

The term, “coldForce” here, is in reference to Allen’s internet and gaming pursuits, The Guardian noted.

He used to operate under the pseudonyms “coldForce“ and “@CForce3000” on online forums such as X, YouTube and Twitch. On Steam — a popular gaming forum — Allen’s full name was linked to the curator profile, “Ice Forged Games,” it pointed out.

“I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary,” he allegedly stated in his email.

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The dinner saw Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, cabinet members, and 2,500 members of the Washington press corps in attendance. Soon after the gunfire, the leaders, and other White House officials were rushed away from the Washington Hilton hotel ballroom.