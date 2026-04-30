Prosecutors describe ‘horrifying’ steps singer D4vd took to dismember girl’s body

Over a year after indie pop singer David Anthony Burke, known by stage name D4vd, allegedly stabbed his teenage girlfriend, Los Angeles County prosecutors Wednesday filed a court brief describing the “horrifying” steps taken by the singer to dismember and conceal her body, news agency Reuters reported.

In September 2025, the police discovered the badly decomposed body and head of Hernandez from inside a cadaver bag stuffed in the front trunk of Burke’s Tesla. Underneath was a plastic garbage bag containing the victim’s limbs, the police, prosecutors, and medical examiners said.

Two fingers of the victim’s left hand, one of ‌them tattooed with Burke’s name, were amputated but not recovered, prosecutors added

Cause of the murder:

For the first time since the murder, prosecutors also mentioned in their brief the motive of the killing.

According to the document, Burke aimed to silence the girl because ⁠she had grown jealous of him and threatened to spoil his developing music career by publicly sharing destructive information about their relationship, Reuters noted.

Burke’s first studio album ⁠was due for release last April and ‌he had secured highly profitable product endorsements at the time, Reuters reported quoting the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said the pair had a sexual relationship when the girl ‌was only eleven. Authorities also recovered text messages with references to sex, pregnancy, abortion and Plan B emergency contraception, and sexually explicit photos, the report highlighted.

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Here’s how D4vd killed and dismembered the girl:

On April 23, 2025, a day after ‌the pair had a quarrel over the girl’s threats to ​expose him, Burke sent for her in an Uber ride, and “stabbed the victim to death” after her arrival, the court brief stated.

The document outlined the “horrifying measures” Burke allegedly took to “destroy and discard the victim’s body.”

It stated that the singer-songwriter placed the victim’s corpse in the blue inflatable pool “to prevent blood from spilling onto his garage floor”, then removed ⁠her limbs with ​a chain saw “and perhaps other tools”.

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​A search of his garage in September 2025 found some solid evidence of dismemberment, ⁠with blood samples and remnants of an inflatable pool bearing “multiple linear cuts”.

The 21-year-old accused had bought the pool, two chain saws, a shovel, a cadaver bag, among other materials online under a fabricated name, and got them delivered to his residence at Hollywood Hills following the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the report stated.

The eight-page filing in the court stated that the singer was the last person who drove the vehicle on July 29, 2025, and then left it abandoned near his residence and left for a concert trip.

The car was later towed to a Hollywood yard near Mansfield Avenue and Romaine Street. Five days later, workers noticed a foul smell and alerted police.

Who is singer D4vd?

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Burke, with over 2.3 crore monthly Spotify listeners, rose to fame with viral tracks like “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” going viral on TikTok.

After gaining fame in 2022, he had also signed a deal with Interscope ⁠Records. He performed at the Coachella music festival in 2025.

However, according to WWD, he was dropped as brand ambassador for Crocs and Hollister, following the news.