scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Prominent German mosque to sound call to prayer for first time

Until now, the call to prayer was heard only inside the building. On Friday, it is to be broadcast by loudspeaker and will be audible outside, though authorities stipulated that it should be limited to 60 decibels for nearby residents.

Cologne Central Mosque. (Photo: Wikipedia)

The Islamic call to prayer is set to sound for the first time from one of Germany’s biggest mosques in Cologne on Friday — but at limited volume — as part of a project agreed with authorities in the city that has one of the country’s largest Muslim communities.

Authorities in Germany’s fourth-biggest city last year cleared the way for mosques to apply for permission for the muezzin to call for a maximum five minutes between noon and 3 p.m. on Fridays, with a noise limit being set for each mosque according to its location.

The call to prayer isn’t a first for Germany but does bring it to a particularly prominent mosque. The Central Mosque, a modern building with two tall minarets, is located on a busy road just west of downtown Cologne. Run by the the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, or DITIB, it was inaugurated by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018.

DITIB says an agreement for a two-year trial of the call was made with the city on Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services
immigration image

Until now, the call to prayer was heard only inside the building. On Friday, it is to be broadcast by loudspeaker and will be audible outside, though authorities stipulated that it should be limited to 60 decibels for nearby residents.

Cologne’s mayor has said that allowing the call to prayer shows diversity is appreciated in the city.

Still, the restrictions imposed on the project point to the sensitivity of the subject. And the construction of the Central Mosque itself drew opposition from right-wing groups, Cologne’s then-archbishop and others in the late 2000s.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 05:10:56 pm
Next Story

SC refuses to stay former DU professor GN Saibaba’s acquittal in alleged Maoist links case

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement