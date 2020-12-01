Pro-monarchy groups rally in Kathmandu

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. (File Photo)

Two weeks after a series of pro-monarchy rallies across Nepal, the Rastriya Shakti Nepal (RSN) on Monday threatened to tear up the current constitution and have the country’s ‘Hindu Kingdom’ status restored through a peaceful movement.

RSN leader Keshar Bahadur Bista, who led a rally in which slogans like “monarchy must return to save the country” and “country above party” were heard, said Nepal had become a country of many kings since the ouster of King Gyanendra ten years ago.

“King Gyanendra has no parallel in world history, where a monarch quietly gave up the throne to give leaders a chance, but what they did in the past 14 years was indulging in rampant corruption and plunder.”

A dozen major towns in Nepal have witnessed pro-monarchy rallies at a time of political uncertainty in the country as the ruling Nepal Communist Party appears to be on the verge of a split.

