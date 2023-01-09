scorecardresearch
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress in capital

The incidents, which recalled the January 6th invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in on January 1st.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula's electoral win since Oct. 30. (Reuters File)
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows. Others demonstrators were gathering outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula’s electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 00:49 IST
