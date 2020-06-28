Priti Patel hits back at Opposition MPs for ‘racist’ attack

Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel near to the scene of reported multiple stabbings in Reading, Britain, June 22, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS) Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel near to the scene of reported multiple stabbings in Reading, Britain, June 22, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS)

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Sunday hit back at MPs from the Opposition Labour Party for being “racist” in their treatment of her.

The row emerged after a group of ethnic minority Labour MPs, including Indian-origin MPs Virendra Sharma, Tan Dhesi, Preet Kaur Gill, Valerie Vaz, Seema Malhotra and Nadia Whittome, wrote to the Indian-origin Cabinet minister earlier this month accusing her of trying to suppress the anti-racism fight by recounting her own past experiences of racism in Parliament.

‘Black Lives Matter’ protests have been held across the world after American citizen George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.

“Primarily because they take the stance and the position that I just don’t conform to, their preconceived idea or stereotypical view of what an ethnic minority woman should stand for and represent,” said Patel, on being questioned on ‘Sky News’ about the row.

Asked if she feels targeted by the Left-wing Labour because she is part of the Conservative Party as an ethnic minority woman, she said: “Clearly in

