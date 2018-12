The Sri Lankan Navy allegedly sunk a boat belonging to fishermen hailing from Rameswaram, while they were fishing near Katchateevu and arrested four of them, the police said Thursday.

Advertising

The naval personnel chased the fishermen away and allegedly rammed their vessel into the fishermen’s late Wednesday night and took four of them away to the island nation, they said.

The personnel damaged the fishing nets and took away the GPS equipment, police added.