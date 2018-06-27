Principal litigator against Trump travel ban urges Congress to reverse US Supreme Court ruling

People protest against the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump’s travel ban outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) People protest against the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump’s travel ban outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

One of the principal litigators battling against the Trump travel ban has urged the Congress to reverse the “atrocious” ban on people from several Muslim-majority countries after the US Supreme Court upheld the immigration policy on Tuesday.

Neal Katyal, the primary architect of arguments against US President Donald Trump’s travel ban termed the immigration policy as “unconstitutional, unprecedented, unnecessary and un-American”.

Katyal said the travel ban is an “atrocious policy and makes us less safe and undermines our American ideals. Now that the Court has upheld it, it is up to Congress to do its job and reverse [the] travel ban,” as reported by PTI.

In a 5-4 ruling, the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of the controversial ban on Tuesday. President Donald Trump had first announced the travel ban, a week after taking over the office as the President.

The travel ban restricted entry of people from seven countries, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Venezuela.

Katyal had represented the state of Hawaii and other challengers in the US top court case involving Trump’s travel ban. “Though I am disappointed in the outcome, I am heartened that our system of government worked as the founders have intended,” Katyal said.

Proud to play a part in the case, Katyal noted that people of America filed a suit against the travel ban which, made its way to the federal courts and the judiciary pressured the White House to amend the travel bans to bring them in line with the US Constitution.

