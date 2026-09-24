‘My husband is in love with his valet’: Why Princess Diana’s brother claims she really sought a divorce from Charles

The latest book by Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has potentially opened Pandora’s box by making startling claims related to her taking a divorce from the future King Charles, as Diana had allegedly discovered a love affair between Charles and his valet.

In the book titled ‘Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,’ the 9th Earl of Spencer made the allegations in a couple of sentences and then focused more on the alleged tense conversations he had with the then Prince of Wales after the death of Diana in 1997.

What Diana allegedly told Charles Spencer

Describing the moment when Diana told him that she would seek a divorce from the future king, Spencer wrote that the talks with his sister took place over lunch at a posh London restaurant.