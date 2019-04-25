Toggle Menu
Prince William visits New Zealand after mosque attackshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/prince-william-visits-new-zealand-after-mosque-attacks-5693538/

Prince William visits New Zealand after mosque attacks

William is scheduled to fly to Christchurch on Thursday afternoon. On Friday, he will visit the two mosques where a gunman killed 50 people on March 15.

Prince William visits New Zealand after mosque attacks
Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, lays a wreath during an Anzac Day service at the Auckland War Memorial, in Auckland, New Zealand (Mark Tantrum/The New Zealand Government/Handout via REUTERS)

Britain’s Prince William arrived in New Zealand on Thursday for a two-day visit to commemorate wartime soldiers and visit survivors of last month’s mosque attacks.

The Duke of Cambridge attended an Anzac Day service in Auckland on Thursday morning alongside New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. During the service, William laid a wreath on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Anzac Day is a national holiday _ similar to Memorial Day in the U.S. _ marking the anniversary of New Zealand and Australian soldiers, known as Anzacs, landing on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915. More than 10,000 soldiers from the two countries were killed during that WWI campaign in what’s now Turkey.

William is scheduled to fly to Christchurch on Thursday afternoon. On Friday, he will visit the two mosques where a gunman killed 50 people on March 15. He plans to meet with first responders, Muslim leaders and survivors of the attacks.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Muslims flee, Christians grieve in Sri Lankan town torn by violence
2 Kim-Putin summit in Russia LIVE UPDATES: Leaders to hold one-on-one talks shortly
3 South Korea economy unexpectedly contracts in Q1, worst since global financial crisis