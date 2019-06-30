Toggle Menu
Prince William and Kate to visit Pakistan in the autumnhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/prince-william-and-kate-to-visit-pakistan-in-the-autumn-5807098/

Prince William and Kate to visit Pakistan in the autumn

"The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan," said Mohammad Nafees Zakaria.

Prince William and Kate to visit Pakistan in the autumn
Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge (File/Warren Allott/Pool via AP)

Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Pakistan in the autumn at the request of Britain’s Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.

Further details will be provided in due course, their office said. Pakistan’s high commissioner in London welcomed the announcement.

“The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan,” said Mohammad Nafees Zakaria. “The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further,” he said

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Opponents of Hong Kong extradition law plan another protest
2 7,500 kids ‘killed or maimed’ in Yemen since 2013: United Nations
3 Four Indian women forced to work as bar dancers in Dubai rescued