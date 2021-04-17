Prince Philip interred at St Georges Chapel

Queen Elizabeth watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Prince Philip has been interred in the Royal Vault at St Georges Chapel alongside the remains of 24 other royals including three kings of England But it will likely not be his permanent resting place.

The biggest of seven interment sites inside the chapel the vault houses the remains of King George III whose almost six-decade reign included the years of the American Revolution. His sons King George IV and King William IV are also buried there.

The vault has also been the temporary resting place for almost 30 royals including Philips mother Princess Andrew of Greece. Her remains were transferred to the convent on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem where they now lie near her aunt Grand Duchess Serge of Russia.

King George VI the father of Queen Elizabeth II was interred in the Royal Vault for 17 years before his remains were moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St Georges in 1969. His wife Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and daughter Princess Margaret were interred alongside him after they died in 2002.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II she and Philip are expected to be buried in the Royal Burial Ground on the Frogmore Estate close to Windsor Castle Philip died on April 9 at age 99.

Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of courage fortitude and faith on Saturday at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.